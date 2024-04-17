TikToker Nara Smith Reveals 'Controversial' Baby Names She Almost Gave Newborn Daughter Whimsy Lou

Nara Smith is sharing the baby names she didn’t use.

Last week, the 22-year-old influencer and her husband Lucky Blue Smith welcomed their third child together, a baby girl named Whimsy Lou.

In a new TikTok, Nara revealed some of the “controversial” girl names she and Lucky, 25, considered before landing on Whimsy.

Keep reading to find out more…“We were almost going to name her Tink,” Nara shared, adding that she “loved the name Bow” for a middle name.

Nara went on to share that she also “really liked fruit names” such as Lemon, Plum and Clementine, before adding, “I also really liked Pippen, or Pip for short, and Dottie, or Dot for short. And then Ivy as well, just because that would have almost been my name.”

As for boy names, Nara admitted that she and Lucky found those a “bit trickier” to come up with.

“But we had the name Halo on the list, Dust,” Nara said. “Also Dew, Mercer, Flick.”

Baby Whimsy joins Nara and Lucky‘s told older kids, daughter Rumble Honey, 4, and son Slim Easy, 2. Lucky is also dad to daughter Gravity Blue, 5, whom he shares with ex Stormi Bree.