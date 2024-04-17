Simone Biles Addresses Husband Jonathan Owens' Controversial Relationship Comments

Simone Biles is weighing in on husband Jonathan Owens‘ controversial and very viral quote about their relationship.

If you missed it, in December the NFL star was asked who was the “catch” in his relationship with the Olympian gymnast. He jokingly said that “men are the catch,” prompting many to believe that he was undermining his wife’s accomplishments.

She supported him at the time but provided a more in-depth response during a recent interview.

While on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Simone made it clear that the interview was never an issue for her.

“I was in the room, I was sitting on the chair. You just couldn’t see me on the videos, I was there for the whole entire video,” she recalled, via Complex. “I was feeling great, like, my man just killed that… They even panned over to me with that viral moment and I just like roll my eyes and laugh.”

Simone was surprised to see the discourse on social media where people were telling her to divorce Jonathan.

“And I’m like, ‘He’s the sweetest.’ He praises the ground that I walk on. Truly, I’ve never met a man like him,” she said.

Simone continued, saying that people on like “take [quotes like that] and run.”

“First of all, that interview had nothing to do with me. It was all for him. So I think they were mad that he didn’t include me in the interview. But he has to have his moments too, and I let him have it. Whenever I go to football games, sometimes I get field passes, but I’m not like ‘Hey, look at me, Simone Biles is here!’ I just want to see my man in that uniform, give me a little kiss, ‘Good luck out there,’” she said.

The star previously revealed that she and Jonathan jokingly fight about how is the better athlete. She also recently celebrated one of his achievements.