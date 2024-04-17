NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace & Wife Amanda Expecting First Child!

Bubba Wallace is going to be a dad!

On Wednesday (April 17), the 30-year-old professional NASCAR driver announced that his wife Amanda is pregnant and that they’re expecting their first child together.

Keep reading to find out more…“Spring has sprung. Summer will be rad. Fall is the first time, We’ll be mom and dad!” the couple shared in a joint message on Instagram along with several photos of Bubba cradling Amanda‘s pregnant belly.

They also revealed that Amanda is due in October.

Then on X, formerly known as Twitter, Bubba joked about the baby due the same week as his birthday.

“‘It would be the worst to have a baby on your birthday/birthday week’ Me: ‘well damn…okay,’” Bubba tweeted. “Coming…my birthday week🤣🤣🤣”

Bubba will be turning 31 on October 8, 1993.

In 2022, Bubba and Amanda married on New Year’s Eve in Charlotte, North Carolina after dating for several years.

Congrats to the parents-to-be! Check out all of the other stars that also recently announced that they’re expecting.