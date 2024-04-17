Zendaya's 5 Met Gala Looks, Ranked (Our Top Choice was Very On-Theme for the Year!)

As one of the most fashionable celebs of her generation, fans are always waiting to see what Zendaya wears to the Met Gala.

She made her debut at the biggest night in fashion back in 2015 and has ascended the iconic steps outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art four more times – in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

After missing the last few years, Zendaya is co-chairing the 2024 Met Gala. This means that she is one of a few stars already confirmed to attend the event next month!

While some celebrities opt for a traditional look, Zendaya is a stickler for the theme. She isn’t afraid of taking a risk and regularly makes the best dressed list when she attends.

With this year’s big event right around the corner, we looked back on all five of Zendaya‘s Met Gala looks and ranked them from our least to most favorite. Do you agree with what came out on top?

Scroll through our ranking of Zendaya’s Met Gala looks over the years…