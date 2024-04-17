'Harry Potter' & 'Star Wars' Actor Warwick Davis Mourns Death of Wife Samantha

Warwick Davis has announced that his beloved wife Samantha has passed away.

On Wednesday (April 17), the 54-year-old actor – best known for his roles in the Harry Potter and Star Wars franchises – shared a statement revealing that his wife died on March 24 at the age of 53.

Warwick and Samantha met on the set of Willow in 1988 and married three years later.

Keep reading to find out more…“Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs,” Warwick shared with BBC.

Warwick went on to call Samantha his “favorite human,” adding that she was his “most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career.”

“She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humor and always laughed at my bad jokes,” Warwick continued.

The couple’s son Harrison and daughter Annabelle joined their father in remembering their mother, saying “her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives.”

“Mum is our best friend and we’re honored to have received a love like hers,” they added.

Warwick continued, “With her by my side, I was sure I could achieve anything, it was like having a super-power. Without Sammy, there would have been no Tenable quiz show, no Willow series. No Idiot Abroad Series 3.”

“She was passionate about helping people, without judgment,” Warwick shared. “She had time for everyone and a genuine listening ear.”

Our thoughts are with Warwick and his kids during this difficult time. RIP.