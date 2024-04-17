Who is Starfish on 'The Masked Singer'? Famous 'The Office' Star Was Revealed During Queen Night

Two stars were unmasked tonight on FOX’s The Masked Singer.

Episode seven of Season 11 aired on Wednesday night (April 3) and saw the return of three masked contestants – Ugly Sweater, Starfish and Goldfish for Queen Night.

After performing Queen’s iconic “Under Pressure,” Starfish was sent through to the Battle Royale, where she competed with Goldfish. The pair performed “Another One Bites the Dust,” and Starfish was sadly sent packing.

Who was hiding under the mask? An actress that you know and love from The Office!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not read ahead if you haven’t watched the latest episode of The Masked Singer!

Who was Starfish? Head inside to find out…