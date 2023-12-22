Simone Biles Supports Husband Jonathan Owens After Controversial Interview About Their Relationship

Simone Biles is sticking by husband Jonathan Owens‘ side after he made some controversial comments about their relationship.

While on The Pivot podcast, the 28-year-old NFL player said that he believed “men are the catch” in a relationship. He jokingly agreed that the 26-year-old world-famous, Olympian gymnast “booked” him.

“She did, though! Because I was fighting it,” he argued, explaining, “I was afraid to commit.”

After the comments sparked a heated reaction from fans online, Simone and Jonathan are subtly addressing the drama.

As critics piled on Jonathan for the comments, he took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of himself with Simone looking so in love.

“Unbothered 😂❤️ Just know we locked in over here 🤞🏽,” he wrote in the accompanying caption.

Simone agreed in the comments section, writing, “🤞🏾💋 for life.”

If you were unaware, Simone and Jonathan got married twice this year. They exchanged vows in a courthouse ceremony in April before having a family wedding in Cabo San Lucas the following month.

