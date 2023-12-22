Jeff Dye Blasts Ex Kristin Cavallari for Exposing His DUI Story on Her Podcast

Jeff Dye is very publicly slamming his ex-girlfriend Kristin Cavallari.

If you didn’t know, the 40-year-old comedian and the 36-year-old The Hills star have dated on and off since October 2020.

During a recent interview, Jeff blasted Kristin for giving “zero f–ks” and exposing his DUI arrest “for clicks” on her podcast.

Keep reading to find out more…

Jeff was arrested and charged with a DUI this past October.

“F–k her. It’s not her story to tell,” Jeff said on the Smoochie Town podcast.

“I had experiences with you that I didn’t go tell everyone,” Jeff continued. “Those were also my experiences when you were f–king off with all these other people.”

Kristin recalled on her Let’s Be Honest podcast in October that she met up with an unnamed ex-boyfriend, who was arrested for a hit-and-run in the middle of their meetup. Although Kristin didn’t name Jeff, a source later confirmed to Us Weekly that she was in fact referring to him.

On her podcast, Kristin recalled thinking that she was stood up on a coffee date when her ex didn’t show up on time. He eventually walked into the coffee show and looked “all desheveled.”

“I go, ‘Are you still drunk?’ Like, [he] reeked of alcohol,” Kristin recalled. “And he was like, ‘Yeah, kind of.’ I’m like, ‘Ugh, whatever okay fine.’”

Kristin said she excused his appearance and behavior at the time because he was “hot” and “very sweet.”

A cop then reportedly interrupted the two and asked the man if he drove there, before arresting him.

“I can see the cops patting him down. Next thing you know, the handcuffs go on,” Kristin said. “I’m like, ‘What the f–k is going on?’”

Three more police officers then showed up and put the ex-boyfriend in the back of one of their cars.

“One of the police officers goes, ‘There was a report of a hit-and-run down the street and he matches the description of the guy,’” Kristin said. “I’m like, ‘Oh my god!’”

The next day, the ex-boyfriend sent her a message after he was released from jail, and Kristin claims she ended things with him after that.

“I don’t think people realize how horrific that made me feel,” Jeff admitted in his interview, before adding that he hoped to get back together with Kristin at the time because he was “still in love,” but now says he would “never” get back with her.

Jeff, who said that he was a “high-functioning alcoholic,” then went on to share details about what led to his arrest.

“I woke up late because I slept through my alarm. I jumped in the cold shower. I put a hat on,” Jeff recalled. I had just gotten in my Tesla, and Teslas are very fast, and so I just lost control of my car and crashed it.”

“This is nine hours after I went to sleep. It wasn’t like I was leaving a bar. I wasn’t like hammered,” Jeff explained. “I’m not downplaying anything, but once I crashed I was like, ‘F–k, there’s probably still some alcohol in my system.’”

He said that his “instinct” was to “run from the car” and then pick it up later, but cops found him at the coffee shop with Kristin and arrested him.

“It was literally the worst day of my life,” Jeff, who is now 36 days sober, said. “The whole thing was just a mess.”

If you missed it, Kristin recently explained why she cut her father out of her life.