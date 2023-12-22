Top Stories
Robert Pattinson &amp; Suki Waterhouse are Engaged &amp; 'Want to Be Married,' According to Sources

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse are Engaged & 'Want to Be Married,' According to Sources

Taylor Swift's BFF Keleigh Teller Reveals Truth About THAT Ring, Throws Dig at DeuxMoi

Taylor Swift's BFF Keleigh Teller Reveals Truth About THAT Ring, Throws Dig at DeuxMoi

Source Reveals Rumored Reason Why Mariah Carey &amp; Bryan Tanaka Split

Source Reveals Rumored Reason Why Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Split

Fri, 22 December 2023 at 1:48 pm

Paula Patton Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Son Julian at 'MJ The Musical' Opening Night

Paula Patton Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Son Julian at 'MJ The Musical' Opening Night

Paula Patton and her son Julian just made their first red carpet appearance together!

The 48-year-old Precious actress was joined by her 13-year-old son while attending the opening night performance of MJ The Musical at the Pantages Theatre on Thursday (December 21) in Hollywood.

Some other celebs in the crowd included Thuso Mbedu, David Oyelowo, The Talk‘s Amanda Kloots, and American Idol‘s David Archuleta. Also walking the carpet was the show’s star Roman Banks.

MJ The Musical is playing at the Pantages Theatre through January 28.

Julian‘s dad is singer Robin Thicke and just a couple weeks ago, Julian showed off his own vocal talents at a school concert.

“This was the best birthday gift ever 🎁💝,” Paula captioned a video of Julian singing a solo during the song “Lean on Me.” Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
paula patton mj the musical opening 01
paula patton mj the musical opening 02
paula patton mj the musical opening 03
paula patton mj the musical opening 04
paula patton mj the musical opening 05
paula patton mj the musical opening 06
paula patton mj the musical opening 07
paula patton mj the musical opening 08
paula patton mj the musical opening 09
paula patton mj the musical opening 10
paula patton mj the musical opening 11
paula patton mj the musical opening 12
paula patton mj the musical opening 13
paula patton mj the musical opening 14
paula patton mj the musical opening 15
paula patton mj the musical opening 16
paula patton mj the musical opening 17
paula patton mj the musical opening 18
paula patton mj the musical opening 19
paula patton mj the musical opening 20
paula patton mj the musical opening 21

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amanda Kloots, Broadway, Celebrity Babies, David Archuleta, David Oyelowo, Julian Thicke, Paula Patton, Roman Banks, Thuso Mbedu