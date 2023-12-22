Paula Patton Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Son Julian at 'MJ The Musical' Opening Night

Paula Patton and her son Julian just made their first red carpet appearance together!

The 48-year-old Precious actress was joined by her 13-year-old son while attending the opening night performance of MJ The Musical at the Pantages Theatre on Thursday (December 21) in Hollywood.

Some other celebs in the crowd included Thuso Mbedu, David Oyelowo, The Talk‘s Amanda Kloots, and American Idol‘s David Archuleta. Also walking the carpet was the show’s star Roman Banks.

MJ The Musical is playing at the Pantages Theatre through January 28.

Julian‘s dad is singer Robin Thicke and just a couple weeks ago, Julian showed off his own vocal talents at a school concert.

“This was the best birthday gift ever 🎁💝,” Paula captioned a video of Julian singing a solo during the song “Lean on Me.” Watch below!