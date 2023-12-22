Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson &amp; Colin Jost Host Star-Studded Christmas Party - Guests Included Three Newlywed Couples, 'SNL' Alums, &amp; More!

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Host Star-Studded Christmas Party - Guests Included Three Newlywed Couples, 'SNL' Alums, & More!

5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

Gigi Hadid &amp; Bradley Cooper Are 'Getting More &amp; More Serious,' Source Provides Details On Relationship

Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Are 'Getting More & More Serious,' Source Provides Details On Relationship

Taylor Swift Wraps Up Late-Night Recording Session at Electric Lady Studio in NYC

Taylor Swift Wraps Up Late-Night Recording Session at Electric Lady Studio in NYC

Fri, 22 December 2023 at 2:10 pm

Minka Kelly & Boyfriend Dan Reynolds Spend the Afternoon Christmas Shopping in Los Feliz

Minka Kelly & Boyfriend Dan Reynolds Spend the Afternoon Christmas Shopping in Los Feliz

Minka Kelly and boyfriend Dan Reynolds are shopping for Christmas presents!

The 43-year-old Saturday Night Lights actress and the 36-year-old Imagine Dragons frontman stopped by a few stores to pick up some gifts ahead of the holidays on Thursday afternoon (December 21) in Los Feliz, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Minka Kelly

Minka wore an orange and brown striped sweater with jeans and boots while Dan sported a white T-shirt, maroon shorts, and a blue sweatshirt tied around his waist as they also stopped by a toy store and were spotted loading up a dollhouse into the back of their car.

Earlier this month it was announced that Minka will be starring alongside Josh Duhamel in a new Netflix series! Get more details here.

In a recent interview, Dan explained why Imagine Dragons has no interest in ever headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Just Jared on Facebook
minka kelly dan reynolds go christmas shopping 01
minka kelly dan reynolds go christmas shopping 02
minka kelly dan reynolds go christmas shopping 03
minka kelly dan reynolds go christmas shopping 04
minka kelly dan reynolds go christmas shopping 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Dan Reynolds, Minka Kelly