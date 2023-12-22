Minka Kelly & Boyfriend Dan Reynolds Spend the Afternoon Christmas Shopping in Los Feliz

Minka Kelly and boyfriend Dan Reynolds are shopping for Christmas presents!

The 43-year-old Saturday Night Lights actress and the 36-year-old Imagine Dragons frontman stopped by a few stores to pick up some gifts ahead of the holidays on Thursday afternoon (December 21) in Los Feliz, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Minka Kelly

Minka wore an orange and brown striped sweater with jeans and boots while Dan sported a white T-shirt, maroon shorts, and a blue sweatshirt tied around his waist as they also stopped by a toy store and were spotted loading up a dollhouse into the back of their car.

Earlier this month it was announced that Minka will be starring alongside Josh Duhamel in a new Netflix series! Get more details here.

In a recent interview, Dan explained why Imagine Dragons has no interest in ever headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show.