TikTok Star Nara Smith & Lucky Blue Smith Welcome Their Third Child!

Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith are parents once again.

The 22-year-old influencer and the 25-year-old musician welcomed their third child, they announced on social media on Thursday (April 11).

“Our little angel has arrived!” they announced.

“Meet Whimsy Lou Smith 🤍,” she captioned the Instagram Reel, which featured glimpses of the baby.

The couple first got married in February 2020, and are parents to Rumble Honey, 3, and son Slim Easy, 2. Lucky also has a daughter, Gravity Blue, 5, from his previous relationship with model Stormi Bree.

“I’ve always wanted to be a young mom because growing up my dad would always tell us that he regrets having kids later in life, so I took that advice and it’s one of the best decisions I could have made,” she said of becoming a mom in a previous video. “I know it’s not for everyone.”

