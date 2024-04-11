Zendaya Serves Up Blunt Bangs & a Cheeky Outfit During 'Challengers' Photocall in London

Zendaya is switching up her look in the midst of promoting her new movie Challengers!

The 27-year-old actress has traveled the globe in the last few weeks, making appearances at premieres and press events for the tennis movie, which she stars in with Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

On Thursday (April 11), her jam-packed schedule continued with a photocall for the movie at Claridges Hotel in London, England. However, the appearance was notable as she used it to make a pretty big change to her appearance.

Zendaya wore a cheeky, striped outfit with a feathered accent on the back for the outing. However, the focus was largely on her hair. While she’s worn it in a variety of styles on the press tour, her latest look featured a blunt bang.

Fans will likely recall that this isn’t the first time that Zendaya has played with bangs this year. She also tried them out (in an even more dramatic style) during Paris Fashion Week back in January.

During the event, she posed for photos with Mike and Josh. Director Luca Guadagnino and producers Rachel O’Connor and Amy Pascal were also present. We’ve got photos of them in the gallery!

The superstar rocked a tennis-inspired look to the movie’s premiere in London. While at the event, she was spotted sharing a special moment with boyfriend Tom Holland.

Scroll through all of the pics from the Challengers photocall in the gallery…