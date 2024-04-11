Johnny Depp Cuts His Long Hair, Debuts Dramatically Different Look During Outing in Florence

Johnny Depp is looking very different during an outing in Florence, Italy.

The 60-year-old actor was photographed exploring Vincigliata Castle in Fiesole on Tuesday (April 9), and he was rocked a dramatically shorter haircut for the first time in a while!

If you forgot, Johnny has been rocking long hair for a few years now. However, his new look is more cleaned up and barely grazes the collar of his shirt.

Johnny covered his fresh haircut with a baseball cap during the outing. He was dressed casually in a pair of jeans and a short-sleeved button up shirt. The actor accessorized with sunglasses and carried a book of some sort under his arm.

He appeared to be in good spirits and was seen interacting with others around him.

It’s unclear what he was doing in Florence. However, there is some speculation that he was scouting locations for a new project.

On that note, a popular actress recently addressed rumors that she and Johnny were working on a new movie together.

