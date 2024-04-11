Amber Rose Address Chris Rock Romance Rumors, Clarifies Her Relationship Status

Amber Rose is clearing the air about her relationship status after sparking romance rumors with Chris Rock.

If you forgot, the pair had people questioning if they were an item in late December 2023 after they were spotted spending time together in New York City.

More than three months later, Amber revealed if she and Chris had been on a date and where they stood now.

“It was not [a date],” Amber stressed to ET. “I’ve been friends with Chris Rock for, like, 13 years… We met for coffee. We talked some crap to each other. He made me laugh because he’s hilarious. And that’s our friendship. Just friendship.”

Amber added that it should have been pretty obvious that they weren’t dating based on the photos from their outing, saying, “We were not holding hands, and we were obviously very separate.”

She continued, stressing that she was happily single at the moment.

“I’m definitely not looking for nothing. I’m definitely very happy raising my children and having my own schedule,” she explained.

In regards to the relationship rumors, she said, “It just becomes unfair sometimes.”

