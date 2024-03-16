Amber Rose Says She Deserves at Least $20 Million From Kanye West - Find Out Why

Amber Rose is opening up about her relationship with Kanye West and why she feels like she deserves millions of dollars from him.

The pair dated for about two years before splitting up in 2010. Their relationship has caused waves over the years with them at times publicly feuding.

While on The Jason Lee Show, Amber opened up about her influence on the rapper’s career and what she deserves for it.

On the podcast, Amber explained that she helped facilitate Nicki Minaj‘s feature on Kanye’s song “Monster.” The track became a highlight on his album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and is still regarded as one of Nicki‘s best verses of all time.

“I don’t think I got credit for that,” she said, adding that she wasn’t trying to steal from Nicki‘s moment. “I connected that. I said that ‘Monster’ could be a great song that she could be on. But she did that on her own. Because if the verse was whack, he never would have used it.”

Amber also referenced Kanye‘s extremely controversial “Famous” music video, which was released in 2016. A nude wax figure of her was included in the project, and she was never asked for permission.

That all adds up to money that she felt she was owed.

“I should’ve got $20 million for My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. But I didn’t get nothing,” she explained. “I should have got money for the wax figure that he used without my consent. Butt naked! But I didn’t get nothing. I didn’t get any money from anything. I should have been compensated in some way for using my likeness, and so many songs and the wax figure.”

In regards to the wax figure, she added, “No one hit me up and said, ‘Is this ok? Can we pay you to use your likeness?’ Nothing like that. I mean, that’s pretty f-cked up.

Amber had more to say about her famous exes during the interview. She revealed the only one who had ever apologized to her.