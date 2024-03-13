Amber Rose Reflects On Famous Exes, Reveals How Machine Gun Kelly Differs From the Rest (& is Asked About the Size of His Member)

Amber Rose spilled the tea on her relationships with famous rappers during a recent interview.

The 40-year-old celebrity has been linked to the likes of Kanye West, 21 Savage and Machine Gun Kelly. She married Wiz Khalifa in 2013 before they separated three years later and was also involved with music exec Alexander “AE” Edwards.

On The Jason Lee Show, she reflected on one key way that MGK differed from the rest of her exes. Amber was also asked about the size of his member.

Amber said that rappers seem to “love” her. “What can I say,” she asked. “Like, they love me. I’m not out looking for that.”

“You can’t put a bunch of beautiful, famous, rich people in a room and not all expect us all to f-ck each other and date each other at some point,” she added. “That’s just realistic.”

She continued, saying, “I never reached out to nobody that I dated… They’ve reached out to me.”

On the topic of MGK, Amber revealed how he differed from the rest.

“Let me tell you something, though. Out of all of my relationships, besides my ex-husband, he was the only one that apologized to me. He was the only one that came up to me and said, ‘Amber, you know what? You were one of the best girlfriends I ever had. And you didn’t deserve to be treated that way,’” she said.

She added that exes like 21 Savage don’t owe her an apology anymore.

On the topic of Kanye, she said, “We had our s-it. I was young, but I can’t fully blame everything on him.”

Amber opted out of bad-talking any of her exes, saying that it was “good for [her] children” this way. “I give people grace for them,” she explained, adding that her oldest was capable of Googling all of these things.

That was seemingly part of the reason that she opted out of answering a question about MGK‘s member when the interviewer asked her if it was big.

“I don’t remember,” she said, swiftly cutting off the direction of questioning.

Watch the interview below…