Kate Hudson Gets to Work on Filming Mindy Kaling's Basketball-Inspired Netflix Project

Kate Hudson is hard at work on her next project!

The 44-year-old actress carried around an umbrella and her script as she prepared to film scenes for the new basketball-themed comedy series from Mindy Kaling on Wednesday afternoon (March 13) in Los Angeles.

For her afternoon of filming, Kate was seen wearing a black and white strapless mini-dress.

Keep reading to find out more…Deadline reported that Kate will also act as an executive producer on the currently untitled series. Mindy is co-writing with Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen, who she previously worked with on The Mindy Project.

Kate will play a character named Isla Gordon who finds herself the President of the Los Angeles Waves, a basketball team inspired by the Lakers. She then has to navigate the athletic industry, which is largely run by men.

The story will play out across 10 episodes, and it sounds like it will focus on what’s going on in the office.

