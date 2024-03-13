'Perfect Match' Season 2 - 3 'Love Is Blind' Alums Confirmed to Join, 1 'Too Hot to Handle' Alum Is Rumored

Perfect Match is set to return for a second season on Netflix!

The reality dating show brings together single stars the streamer’s unscripted series like Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, The Mole and more, to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love.

As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos?

Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On‘s Nick Lachey hosts the “over-the-top journey of strategy and dating” where only one couple will be crowned the “Perfect Match.”

Ahead of the new season coming out this summer, three Netflix stars have been confirmed to join the cast and another star is rumored to have joined.

Keep reading inside to find out who has joined the Perfect Match season two cast and who is rumored…