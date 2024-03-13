Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Tristan Thompson with Their Two Kids on His Birthday

Khloe Kardashian is celebrating Tristan Thompson‘s birthday with some sweet photos.

In honor of the basketball player’s 33rd birthday on Wednesday (March 13), the 39-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Story to share a very rare photo of Tristan with their two kids, daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 18 months.

Keep reading to find out more…“Happy birthday, @realtristan13,” Khloe wrote along with a photo of Tristan holding Tatum while True helped open his gifts.

In a follow-up post, Khloe shared a photo of Tristan with his younger brother Amari, 17, and wrote, “Your mommy is proud of you.”

If you didn’t know, Today reported last month that Tristan became the legal guardian of Amari – who cannot take care of himself due to mental and physical disabilities – following their mom’s sudden death in January 2023.

Along with his two kids with Khloe, Tristan is also dad to sons Prince, 7, with Jordan Craig, and Theo, 2, with Maralee Nichols.

In an interview from earlier this year, Khloe opened up about where she currently stands with Tristan.

Keep scrolling to see the photos Khloe Kardashian posted…