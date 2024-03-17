Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Her Baby Bump at Caliwater Event

Vanessa Hudgens shows off her baby bump in an adorable floral baby doll dress while attending a Caliwater event on Saturday (March 16) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old High School Musical actress debuted her pregnancy while on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars last weekend. This is her first child with husband Cole Tucker.

She was glowing at the event celebrating her cactus water brand, which was hosted at The Grove and attended by other stars.

Other celebrities in attendance included Nikki Reed, Brooke Burke, Roselyn Sanchez and her Caliwater co-founder Oliver Trevena. We’ve got pics of all of them in the gallery!

After debuting her pregnancy, Vanessa changed into a sheer dress to show off her bump at an Oscars afterparty last week.

Vanessa and Cole said “I do” in December 2023. We wish them well at this exciting time in their relationship!

