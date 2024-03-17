Top Stories
Sun, 17 March 2024 at 12:09 am

Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Her Baby Bump at Caliwater Event

Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Her Baby Bump at Caliwater Event

Vanessa Hudgens shows off her baby bump in an adorable floral baby doll dress while attending a Caliwater event on Saturday (March 16) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old High School Musical actress debuted her pregnancy while on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars last weekend. This is her first child with husband Cole Tucker.

She was glowing at the event celebrating her cactus water brand, which was hosted at The Grove and attended by other stars.

Keep reading to find out more…

Other celebrities in attendance included Nikki Reed, Brooke Burke, Roselyn Sanchez and her Caliwater co-founder Oliver Trevena. We’ve got pics of all of them in the gallery!

After debuting her pregnancy, Vanessa changed into a sheer dress to show off her bump at an Oscars afterparty last week.

Vanessa and Cole said “I do” in December 2023. We wish them well at this exciting time in their relationship!

Scroll through all of the pics of Vanessa Hudgens in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
vanessa hudgens baby bump event 54
vanessa hudgens baby bump event 55
vanessa hudgens baby bump event 56
vanessa hudgens baby bump event 57
vanessa hudgens baby bump event 58
vanessa hudgens baby bump event 59
vanessa hudgens baby bump event 60
vanessa hudgens baby bump event 61
vanessa hudgens baby bump event 62
vanessa hudgens baby bump event 63
vanessa hudgens baby bump event 64
vanessa hudgens baby bump event 65
vanessa hudgens baby bump event 66
vanessa hudgens baby bump event 67
vanessa hudgens baby bump event 68
vanessa hudgens baby bump event 69
vanessa hudgens baby bump event 70
vanessa hudgens baby bump event 71
vanessa hudgens baby bump event 72
vanessa hudgens baby bump event 73
vanessa hudgens baby bump event 74
vanessa hudgens baby bump event 75

Credit: Javiles/Bruce; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Brooke Burke, Nikki Reed, Oliver Trevena, Pregnant, Roselyn Sanchez, Vanessa Hudgens