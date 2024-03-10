Top Stories
Oscars 2024 After Parties - Full Red Carpet Coverage of the Biggest Stars!

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

John Cena's Backstage Photos at Oscars 2024 Reveal What He Was Actually Wearing Behind Envelope

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 11:59 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Cradles Pregnant Belly in Sheer Dress at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

Vanessa Hudgens Cradles Pregnant Belly in Sheer Dress at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

Vanessa Hudgens is showing off her baby bump!

The 35-year-old High School Musical alum cradled her baby bump while arriving at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

For the party, Vanessa wowed in a black sheer dress paired with dangling, gold earrings.

Vanessa announced during the 2024 Oscars red carpet show that she’s pregnant. This will be the first child for her and husband Cole Tucker, who have been married since December 2023.

Last week, Vanessa was seen on set of her new movie for the first time!

FYI: Vanessa is wearing a custom Alberta Ferretti dress and Gianvito Rossi heels.

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Vanessa Hudgens arriving at the party…
Photos: Getty Images
