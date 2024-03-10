Vanessa Hudgens Cradles Pregnant Belly in Sheer Dress at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

Vanessa Hudgens is showing off her baby bump!

The 35-year-old High School Musical alum cradled her baby bump while arriving at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For the party, Vanessa wowed in a black sheer dress paired with dangling, gold earrings.

Vanessa announced during the 2024 Oscars red carpet show that she’s pregnant. This will be the first child for her and husband Cole Tucker, who have been married since December 2023.

Last week, Vanessa was seen on set of her new movie for the first time!

FYI: Vanessa is wearing a custom Alberta Ferretti dress and Gianvito Rossi heels.

