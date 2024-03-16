12 Actors Who Nearly Turned Down Their Most Iconic Role & What Changed Their Minds (There's 1 Oscar-Winning Role On the List!)

There are certain roles in Hollywood that are so well-cast that we can’t imagine another actor playing them.

However, some Hollywood stars have admitted to being hesitant to accept what have become their most iconic parts.

Sometimes, the timing wasn’t working out. Other times certain circumstances made it difficult for an actor to imagine themselves playing the character.

As a result, many stars have ended up turning down offers that they might have come to regret. Others reconsidered, worked things out and agreed to take on what might go down in history as their most iconic roles.

