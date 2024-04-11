Top Stories
Zendaya & Tom Holland Prove They're Still Going Strong

JoJo Siwa Clarifies Her Comments About Inventing the Genre 'Gay Pop'

50 Celebs That Gave Their Children the Same Name (Including 4 Kids Named Harper & 3 Named Charlie Wolf!)

Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Share Very Rare Pics Together

Apr 11, 2024 at 3:23 pm
'Smile 2' First Plot Details Revealed, 1 Original Star Returning & 5 Joining Cast!

Smile 2 is coming!

The sequel to the hit 2022 horror film is in the works, and a teaser just aired at CinemaCon 2024.

/Film was in attendance, and provided the first review of the teaser, noting that it focuses on an all-new character – a pop star – “whose glamorous world is about to get dragged to hell.”

After a few glimpses of her pop star performances, the footage then showed a man breaking into her dressing room and smiling creepily at her. She is also confronted by a child with braces who “flashes her a similar malevolent smile.” The reviewer described the footage as “flashier” than the first film.

Smile grossed more than $217 million at the box office on a $17 million budget.

Smile 2 arrives in theaters on October 18, 2024.

Find out which original star is returning, and which stars are joining…

