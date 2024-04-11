Full Cast List Revealed for Rihanna's New Smurfs Movie! 15 Stars Join Animated Project

The cast has been revealed for Rihanna‘s new Smurfs movie!

If you forgot, we learned that the 36-year-old “Wild Thoughts” superstar was voicing Smurfette in a new animated project from Paramount at 2023 CinemaCon.

She will also produce and write original music for the movie, which is directed by Chris Miller and co-directed by Matt Landon. The movie does not yet have an official title but is scheduled to premiere in theaters on February 14, 2025.

Almost exactly one year after Rihanna‘s involvement was announced, the rest of the cast was revealed at 2024 CinemaCon.

Scroll through the slideshow for a breakdown of who will appear in the new movie with Rihanna…