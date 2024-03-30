Sydney Sweeney Responds to Reports She Will Star in New Movie with Johnny Depp

Sydney Sweeney is addressing reports that she and Johnny Depp will be starring in a new movie.

On Friday (March 29), film critic Jeff Sneider shared in his newsletter that the 26-year-old Anyone But You actress and the 60-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor would be starring in a new supernatural thriller called Day Drinker from director Marc Webb.

The next morning, Sydney took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to the reports.

Keep reading to find out more…“Woke up to ✨rumors✨ anyways go see @ImmaculateMovie in theaters this weekend!” Sydney tweeted, seemingly shutting down the reports.

Sydney‘s rep also confirmed to DiscussingFilm that she will not be starring in the movie alongside Johnny.

