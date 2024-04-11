Chris Hemsworth Links Up With Marvel Stars Brian Tyree Henry & Lupita Nyong'o During CinemaCon

Chris Hemsworth joined forces with fellow Marvel actors Brian Tyree Henry and Lupita Nyong’o while attending 2024 CinemaCon on Thursday (April 11).

The 40-year-old Thor actor took the stage at The Colosseum in Las Vegas, Nevada to promote his new movie Transformers: One.

The animated project premieres later this year and also stars Scarlett Johansson and Brian, who is a fellow MCU alum after starring in Eternals.

While she wasn’t able to attend, Scarlett introduced the pair to the stage, and they premiered the trailer for the audience, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chris and Brian also got together with Lupita, who joined the MCU via Black Panther, for a group photo!

Chris and Brian also posed for photos with Paramount head Ramsey Naito. They were also joined by director Josh Cooley and producers Zev Foreman, Aaron Dem, Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian. We’ve got photos of all of them in the gallery!

This is Chris‘ second big day at CinemaCon this week! He also attended with Anya Taylor-Joy to promote Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. We’ve got all of the details from their panel!

Transformers: One will premiere on September 13.

