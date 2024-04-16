Charlize Theron, Anya Taylor-Joy & More Stars Attend Dior Show in NYC - See the Photos!

So many celebrities stepped out to see the latest designs from Dior at the brand’s Pre-Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear show!

Charlize Theron, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rachel Zegler, Michelle Williams, Karlie Kloss and Diane Kruger were just a few of the celebs who attended the New York City show on Monday (April 15).

Since so many celebrities were in attendance, we put together a handy guide. That way you could see who was there and what they wore!

Head inside to see photos of all of the stars who attended the Dior show…

Keep scrolling to see photos of all of the attendees…

Alba Rohrwacher

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Shipp

Alice Braga

Alycia Debnam

Anna Diop

Antonia Gentry

Anya Taylor-Joy

Breanna Stewart

Carissa Moore

Charlize Theron

Diane Kruger

Haerin

Ionna Gika

Karlie Kloss

Letitia Casta

Lena Mahfouf

Maria Frefring

Michelle Williams

Naomi Watts

Rachel Zegler Did you see Rachel‘s huge casting news?!

Rosamund Pike

Violette d’Urso

FYI: Everyone is wearing Dior!