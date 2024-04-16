Charlize Theron, Anya Taylor-Joy & More Stars Attend Dior Show in NYC - See the Photos!
So many celebrities stepped out to see the latest designs from Dior at the brand’s Pre-Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear show!
Charlize Theron, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rachel Zegler, Michelle Williams, Karlie Kloss and Diane Kruger were just a few of the celebs who attended the New York City show on Monday (April 15).
Since so many celebrities were in attendance, we put together a handy guide. That way you could see who was there and what they wore!
Head inside to see photos of all of the stars who attended the Dior show…
Keep scrolling to see photos of all of the attendees…
Alba Rohrwacher
Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra Shipp
Alice Braga
Alycia Debnam
Anna Diop
Antonia Gentry
Anya Taylor-Joy
Breanna Stewart
Carissa Moore
Charlize Theron
Diane Kruger
Haerin
Ionna Gika
Karlie Kloss
Letitia Casta
Lena Mahfouf
Maria Frefring
Michelle Williams
Naomi Watts
Rachel Zegler
Did you see Rachel‘s huge casting news?!
Rosamund Pike
Violette d’Urso
FYI: Everyone is wearing Dior!