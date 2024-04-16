Rachel Zegler & Kit Connor to Make Broadway Debuts in 'Romeo+Juliet' with Jack Antonoff Writing Original Music!

West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler and Heartstopper‘s Kit Connor are set to make their Broadway debuts in a new production of William Shakespeare’s Romeo+Juliet with original music by Jack Antonoff!

The production will be directed by Sam Gold, who shared, “With the presidential election coming up in November, I felt like making a show this fall that celebrates youth and hope, and unleashes the anger young people feel about the world they are inheriting.” The show will also feature movement by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.

Here’s the official tagline: “The youth are f-cked. Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.”

The show is expected to open in the Fall with tickets on sale next month. It will be a limited engagement, meaning the show will only run for a set amount of time.

Fans are also loving that Jack is involved in the music side of things. If you don’t know, Jack produced Taylor Swift‘s most recent albums.

This is the second production of Romeo & Juliet happening this year with a celeb in the leading role!