Alisha Weir is a Killer Vampire Ballerina in New 'Abigail' Trailer - Watch Now!

A new trailer for the upcoming horror movie Abigail has been released!

Universal Pictures recently debuted a brand new trailer for the new horror movie directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett starring Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Alisha Weir, Kathryn Newton, William Catlett, Kevin Durand, Giancarlo Esposito, and the late Angus Cloud.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s the synopsis: “After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl.”

Abigail hits theaters on April 19.