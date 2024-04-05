'RHUGT' Executive Producer Addresses Caroline Manzo's Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Brandi Glanville

The executive producer for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is responding to Caroline Manzo‘s lawsuit.

Back in January, Caroline, 62, filed a lawsuit against Bravo, Peacock, NBCUniversal and Shed Media – the producers behind RHUGT – claiming that Brandi Glanville sexually harassed her when they filmed season four in Morocco in 2022.

In the court documents obtained by People, Caroline claimed that production “regularly ply the Real Housewives cast with alcohol, cause them to become severely intoxicated, and then direct, encourage and/or allow them to sexually harass other cast members because that is good for ratings.”

During filming, Caroline claims that Brandi, 51, forced herself on her and kissed her without consent.

Brandi allegedly “then proceeded to mount Manzo on the couch holding Manzo down with her body, forcibly squeezed Manzo’s cheeks together and thrust her tongue in Manzo’s mouth, while humping her.”

The documents also claim that the incident resurfaced Caroline‘s “dormant and horrific memories” of her sexual assault that took place when she was 7 years old.

Brandi has adamantly denied the allegations.

In new court documents filed on Tuesday (April 4), executive producer Lisa Shannon claims Caroline told producers that she “did not feel violated” by Brandi, but that she felt “disrespected” over the alleged incident.

Keep reading to find out more…“After the incident between Manzo and Glanville on January 24, 2023, Manzo disclosed her childhood trauma to a member of the production staff, who relayed this information to me. This information was not known to production,” Lisa shared in the documents, obtained by Page Six.

She continued, “Manzo revealed to us, for the first time, that she had suffered sexual trauma as a child and that Glanville’s actions that evening had triggered memories of that childhood trauma. She told us that she did not feel sexually violated, she felt ‘disrespected’ by Glanville.”

“Our primary concern at that point was making sure that Manzo felt safe,” Lisa claimed. “She told us that she felt safe, that she wanted to continue to film, and that she did not want Glanville to be sent home.”

Lisa went on to claim that Caroline was “not left alone” with Brandi that evening and the following morning, Caroline reportedly told other production members that she still “felt safe” and wanted to continue filming.

In the docs, Lisa then re-enacted an alleged conversation she had with Caroline, who told her, “‘Listen, I feel safe, okay, I feel your support. This is for me…I’m dealing with something that has been buried deep in my soul for 50 years.’”

The documents also allege that following the incident between Caroline and Brandi, production stopped including Brandi in group activities, however, Phaedra Parks and other cast members allegedly “perceived the events differently.”

Caroline allegedly addressed the situation between she and Brandi with Phaedra and a few other cast members, and they allegedly told Caroline that they interpreted the situation differently than she had and didn’t realize that Caroline had felt uncomfortable at the time.

“That evening, a group of the other cast members sent a group text message to the rest of the cast, including Manzo, saying that they were planning to visit Glanville at her hotel,” Lisa claimed. “Manzo expressed that she was extremely offended by this text and the fact that the other cast members wanted to check on Glanville, particularly after the conversation they had just had with Manzo. As a result, she decided to leave the production and fly home.”

“I understand that, in her Complaint, Manzo objects to the fact that production continued to film her in the days following the incident with Glanville,” Lisa continued. “To my knowledge, the only time when Manzo asked not to be filmed was immediately after she received the group text regarding other cast members’ plan to visit Glanville. At that time, she asked the production crew not to film her, and we honored that request.”

Shortly after Caroline‘s lawsuit, Brandi filed her own sexual harassment lawsuit against Andy Cohen.