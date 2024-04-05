Lizzo Pens New Essay About Her Feelings Amid Controversy Over 'I Quit' Statement

Lizzo is opening up about her feelings and how she overcame “rules” ingrained in her since childhood.

The 35-year-old singer recently alluded to various controversies surrounding her and declared, “I didn’t sign up for this s-it. I QUIT.”

However, days later, she clarified what she meant by saying she quits, confirming that she’s not quitting music.

Now, Lizzo shared a Tumblr post of an essay she penned, where she talks about her feelings and how she was essentially taught to suppress her own feelings when she was a kid.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Melissa hated her feelings,” the essay on her Tumblr page began. “She buried them in a chest in the 5th grade (along with her ability to express them). Other peoples’ feelings on the other hand was her forte. She could process, decipher and regurgitate other peoples emotions effortlessly.”

Lizzo went in to talk about how when she was a child, she would have to help mediate family fights, and there were three rules, “1.) Don’t cry. 2.) Stay neutral; Deescalate 3.)Don’t take anything personal. This isn’t about you.”

She shared one particular instance where she broke all the rules, then how after her father passed away, she still wouldn’t break the rules, and how “Traumas began to compact on Melissa, as they do.”

After putting pain into rock music, she started to find “reason and purpose” in her voice.

Lizzo concluded, “Melissa began to fall for her feelings. Her feelings gave life purpose. They weren’t always logical, as feelings seldom are. They were sloppy and embarrassing and rude and so fucking uncomfortable. But they were hers. And they were real. And when she sat alone sipping wine, staring at the moon…They were the only ones still by her side. Ready to break the rules for her because they loved her. And she finally loved them back.”

Check out Lizzo’s full essay below…