Kate Beckinsale Is Still Hospitalized Three Weeks Later, Shares New Photos

Kate Beckinsale is still recovering from a mystery illness.

The 50-year-old actress first shared photos from her hospital bed on March 11 while marking her mother’s birthday and UK Mother’s Day with an Instagram post.

Kate only mentioned being “sick,” leading fans to worry about why she was hospitalized. She still has not commented on what’s going on with her health, but she has shared more updates from the hospital.

On Easter Sunday, Kate shared a photo of herself wearing bunny socks while in the hospital.

Kate then took to Instagram on Thursday night (April 4) and shared a series of photo taken with friend Jonathan Voluck while sitting in her hospital room.

In her series of photos, Kate revealed that she is reading the book “Grief Is For People” by Sloane Crosley.

We hope Kate gets better soon!