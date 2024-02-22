Andy Cohen Reacts to Brandi Glanville's Sexual Harassment Claim, Issues Public Apology

Andy Cohen is responding to a sexual harassment claim made by former Real Housewives star Brandi Glanville.

The 55-year-old Bravo executive producer took to social media to react to the 51-year-old Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star’s claim laid out in a letter she sent to NBC Universal, Warner Bros and Shed Media, who produces Ultimate Girls Trip.

Keep reading to find out more…

In the letter obtained by The Blast, Brandi‘s lawyers write, “Ms. Glanville herself has been a victim of sexual harassment at Bravo by none other than Andy Cohen. In a video sent by Mr. Cohen to Ms. Glanville in 2022, Mr. Cohen—appearing obviously inebriated—boasted of his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via Facetime.”

“Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville’s boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career,” the letter continues. “This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted. It is inconceivable that Mr. Cohen remains in his post in spite of this behavior and harkens back to the bad old days of Matt Lauer and NBC News when profits were prioritized over people.”

In direct response, Andy shared a statement and apology on his Twitter/X account.

“The video shows [Below Deck's] Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize,” Andy wrote.

Brandi‘s letter also addresses the sexual harassment accusations made against her from one of her Ultimate Girls Trip co-stars, where it also states her interaction was “consensual,” and outlines that she is prepared to sue over the accusations.

Find out more about the claims made against Brandi here…