Jaime King Celebrates New Movie 'Lights Out' with Mekhi Phifer & Frank Grillo

Jaime King has a new movie out now!

The former Hart of Dixie actress was joined by co-star Mekhi Phifer and Frank Grillo at a special screening of their film Lights Out on Tuesday (February 20) at The London in West Hollywood, Calif.

Also in attendance were co-star Amaury Nolasco, director Christian Sesma, and producer Brandon Burrows, as well as Dolph Lundgren and wife Emma Krokdal.

In Lights Out, a homeless veteran, Michael “Duffy” Duffield (Grillo), meets a talkative Ex-Con, Max Bomer (Phifer) who notices Duffy’s skills after he gets into a bar fight and offers him a well-paying “job” competing in underground fight clubs. The pair form an unlikely partnership after their first fight and decide to travel to LA so Duffy can atone for his past and Max can pay back a crime boss, Sage Parker (Dermot Mulroney). Duffy enters Sage’s fight club and eventually wins, but it also gets him tied up in the crime world and offered jobs he can’t refuse, including one with Sage’s partner and Police officer, Ellen Ridgway (King). The deeper Duffy goes in this world, the more deadly it gets.

The movie is now available on digital and on demand.