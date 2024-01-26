Brandi Glanville Responds to Caroline Manzo's Sexual Harassment Allegations

Brandi Glanville is reacting to Caroline Manzo‘s sexual harassment allegations against her.

On Friday (January 26), Caroline, 62, filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Peacock, claiming that she was sexually harassed by Brandi, 51.

According to Page Six, Caroline alleges that Brandi forced herself on her and kissed her without consent in January 2023 while they were filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco.

Later on Friday, a representative for Brandi responded to the accusations.

“Sadly, Brandi had to wake up to yet another lawsuit that includes defamatory, false accusations about her,” the rep told the outlet.

“While filming, Brandi followed what the producers asked of her, and there was no sexual assault. She is innocent of these absurd accusations that have weighed on her mental and physical health for far too long without a word of support from Peacock, Shed or Bravo. This painful storytelling seems endless and needs to stop. She is looking to move on and upward and get her life back.”

