Jessica Biel Explains Why She Loves Eating in the Shower

Jessica Biel is sharing a unique habit of hers!

The 41-year-old actress is known for occasionally sharing hot takes. Back in 2022, she opened up about motherhood, and revealed what she tries to teach her kids.

Jessica recently shared that she loves to eat while taking a shower! The Total Recall star explained why she loves the uncommon form of multitasking.

She took to TikTok on Monday (January 22) to advocate for chowing down in the shower.

“It’s pretty simple, guys,” Jessica said. “You can do this. I find it deeply satisfying.”

She then walked her followers through the steps of how to eat in the shower successfully.

“I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge, and then you do your thing. You wash your hair — keep the soap out — that’s a big deal,” The Candy actress explained.

“The only tricky thing is when you’re chewing, you got to keep your mouth closed because I still like to get under the water while I’m chewing, and for whatever reason, I want to open my mouth at the same time and spit water,” she continued.

Jessica summed up her advice by stating, “Chew, do not open the mouth [and] do not let the shower water in. There you go, enjoy your shower-consuming.”

