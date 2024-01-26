Lil Nas X Reacts to 'J Christ' Debuting at No. 69 on Hot 100, Explains Why it Doesn't Disappoint Him

Lil Nas X is reacting to the chart performance of his new song.

If you weren’t aware, the 24-year-old singer and rapper just released his HBO documentary, titled Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero. The film follows the artist’s tour of the same name through behind-the-scenes footage.

Lil Nas X also recently put out the first single off his upcoming sophomore album. The track, “J Christ,” was the subject of much discussion and controversy, however, it only debuted at No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The musician had a lot to say about the number!

On Monday (January 22), he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to his song’s No. 69 placement.

“we did it boys! we reached the funny number. be very proud of yourselves. this is our moment!” he wrote.

Despite his new track’s underwhelming chart performance, Lil Nas X explained why he isn’t disappointed.

“I’m proud of my song and the video. Everyone expected me to be upset or something. But I’m a very spiritual person,” he told Variety on Wednesday (January 24). “I’m thankful that I get to even be in the charts and still be in the conversation. And I’m making new music and it’s been so long. So I’m grateful for that.”

