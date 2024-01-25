Lil Nas X's 'Long Live Montero' Documentary: The Biggest Takeaways, Including the Family Member Who Struggled With His Sexuality & the Moment He Was Afraid 'Doomed' His Career

Lil Nas X opened up about his family, sexuality, public image and more in his new documentary Long Live Montero.

The project follows the 24-year-old “Industry Baby” during his Long Live Montero tour between 2022 and 2023, but it encompasses on all aspects of his life. It premieres on January 27, but details are already coming to light.

For instance, Lil Nas X discussed his sexuality and coming out to the world. He explained when he decided to embrace his feminine energy and what it was like coming out to his family. More specifically, he revealed that one family member had a hard time with it at first, though they have since come around.

He also touched on a moment that he thought would doom him professionally and what he thought about the protestors who follow him everywhere and send a great deal of hate his way.

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest revelations from Lil Nas X’s documentary…