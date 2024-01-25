'The Old Man' Season 2 - 8 Stars Expected to Return!

The Old Man is coming back!

The FX drama series, based on Thomas Perry’s bestselling book, launched in June 22 on Hulu, and was the most-watched cable series premiere since January 2021, and was the most-watched FX series debut on Hulu in its opening weekend. By June of that year, the show was renewed for a second season.

The series follows Dan Chase, played by Bridges, who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

Although the Hollywood strikes caused a delay in production on the second season, the show is still set to move forward with Season 2, and we know several stars expected to return.

