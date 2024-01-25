Top Stories
Sofia Vergara Reveals Juicy Details About Celebrity Co-Stars (Calling 1 'Super Annoying' &amp; Another the Love of Her Life!)

Ariana Grande Shares Glimpse of Herself as Glinda in 'Wicked' Movie

8 Netflix TV Shows Are Ending in 2024 (So Far)

17 Stars Use Ozempic for Weight Loss, 17 More Have Denied Using the Drug!

Thu, 25 January 2024 at 3:24 pm

'The Old Man' Season 2 - 8 Stars Expected to Return!

'The Old Man' Season 2 - 8 Stars Expected to Return!

The Old Man is coming back!

The FX drama series, based on Thomas Perry’s bestselling book, launched in June 22 on Hulu, and was the most-watched cable series premiere since January 2021, and was the most-watched FX series debut on Hulu in its opening weekend. By June of that year, the show was renewed for a second season.

The series follows Dan Chase, played by Bridges, who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

Although the Hollywood strikes caused a delay in production on the second season, the show is still set to move forward with Season 2, and we know several stars expected to return.

Click through to see who is expected back for Season 2 of The Old Man…

