Jessica Biel Reveals the Time-Consuming Holiday Tradition She & Justin Timberlake Do For Their Sons

Holiday traditions are a special way to keep your family together. However, they can also be a lot of work.

That was the case for Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake this year with Elf on a Shelf.

If you are unfamiliar with the tradition, every December an Elf arrives at a family’s household. It moves around the home to keep an eye on the kids and report back to Santa Claus about their behavior.

Over the years, the tradition has become more and more involved. Jessica opened up about how far she took it for her sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.

Head inside to see what Jessica Biel had to say about Elf on a Shelf…

Taking to TikTok, Jessica opened up about how much her kids loved the tradition.

“We are also huge fans of Elf on the Shelf in this household,” she said, emphasizing that her kids were “serious fans.”

However, “It’s a lot of work you guys. All of December? Who made that plan? Like, nobody that has kids made that plan. My kid loves it.”

While talking about the tradition, Jessica shared photos of her family’s Elf in a variety of high-stakes poses. The feisty creature went on adventures with various superheroes, peed in glasses of lemonade and even filled the family’s toilet with Cheerios.

Speaking of the various poses, Jessica thanked others online for some of her best ideas.

“Thank you to the interwebs for all your fantastic ideas. I’ve been stealing all of your ideas,” she said, adding, “It’s making my life and job so much easier.”

If you missed it, see how Jessica showed support to her husband following the release of Britney Spears‘ memoir.

Press play on Jessica Biel’s TikTok below to see how the family’s Elf hid this year…