'Southern Charm' Season 9 Cast Reunion Looks Revealed, Stars Share Inspiration Behind Outfits

The cast of Southern Charm is sitting down for the show’s season nine reunion!

The Bravo stars are taking part in the upcoming reunion special and the network just revealed the first photos of everyone’s looks.

Hitting the stage are series regulars Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy and Shep Rose, as well as those new to the show this season, Jarrett “JT” Thomas, Rod Razavi and Rodrigo Reyes.

Once again, it appears as though Patricia Altschul and her son Whitney Sudler-Smith, who is the co-creator and executive producer of the show, are not taking part in the reunion.

Check out the Southern Charm season nine reunion looks and the inspirations behind them inside…

According to Bravo, the reunion took place on “a gorgeous and swanky set with beautiful dark accents and furnishings, the men turned up the fashion heat in suits that gave all the James Bond vibes.”

Keep reading below to see all of the reunion looks and find out what each cast member was inspired by…

Venita Aspen Venita is wearing a Magda Butrym dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Nicole Rose Jewelry. Her inspiration was “Angela Bassett in Waiting to Exhale.”

Leva Bonaparte Leva is wearing a PatBo dress, purchased from the Kiawah showroom, YSL shoes, Area earrings, Tiffany & Co wedding rings and Nicole Rose Jewelry bracelets. She shared that her inspiration was “old ’90s glam.”

Craig Conover Craig is wearing a Suitsupply suit, G. Brown shoes, and jewelry from Nicole Rose Jewelry and David Yurman. His inspiration and vibe for the day was “The Next Chapter.”

Olivia Flowers Olivia is wearing a Mônot dress with Steve Madden shows and Nicole Rose Jewelry. Her inspiration was “Sharon Stone at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.”

Taylor Ann Green Taylor is wearing a Bariana Dress from Showroom Charleston, Nine West shoes and Nicole Rose Jewelry. Her inspiration for her look was “The Scarlet Letter.”

Austen Kroll

Madison LeCroy Madison is wearing a Proenza Schouler dress, Valentino shoes and jewelry from Nicole Rose Jewelry and Swarovski. The inspiration for her look was Marilyn Monroe.

Shep Rose Shep is wearing an Ike Behar suit and shoes. The inspiration for his look was Max Fischer from Rushmore, and Shep said he went for a mountain chic look, which is fitting for the trip the boys took this season to his family home in the North Carolina mountains.

Rod Razavi

Jarrett “JT” Thomas JT is wearing M. Dumas & Sons shoes, with a lantern logo embroidery by An Initial Impression.

Rodrigo Reyes Rodrigo is wearing a Brooks Brothers jacket, shirt, pocket square and belt, with Club Monaco pants and Magnanni shoes, which he revealed he “bought at Bergdorf Goodman after a two-martini lunch with Dorinda Medley.” “My inspiration was Ralph Lauren holiday presentable,” he said. “I also wanted to make sure I was the best dressed of all the other men and I can say, ‘MISSION ACCOMPLISHED.’”

The Southern Charm season nine finale is set to air on Thursday, January 4th, with the two-part reunion airing later in the month.