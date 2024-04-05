Amy Adams' 'Nightbitch' Movie Gets December 2024 Release Date

We’re eight months away from the release of Amy Adams‘ new movie!

The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated actress will star in the new thriller Nightbitch from director Marielle Heller.

Originally, the movie was intended to debut on Hulu, but it has been announced that the Nightbitch will now be released in theaters.

Keep reading to find out more…Amy‘s Nightbitch will hit theaters on December 6, 2024, THR confirms.

Nightbitch is an adaptation of Rachel Yoder’s 2001 satirical novel about “a woman who finds herself in a mind-bending and energy-sapping routine of raising a toddler in a suburban home while her husband is on lengthy business trips. But her new domesticity takes a surreal turn when she slowly realizes that she may be transforming into a protective canine.”

Back in October 2022, Amy was spotted filming the movie in Los Angeles.

Amy also has a new TV show in the works!