'Twilight' Actress Elizabeth Reaser Quietly Married Bruce Gilbert Eight Months Ago!

Surprise! Elizabeth Reaser is now married!

In a new profile with Vogue published on Thursday, April 4, the 48-year-old actress, best known for playing Esme Cullen in the Twilight franchise, and now-husband Bruce Gilbert privately eloped in a small Italian ceremony in August 2023.

Keep reading to find out more…“Originally, we were making these huge lists of people to invite but we realized pretty quickly it didn’t feel right for us,” Elizabeth shared. “We decided to elope instead, with a couple of friends as witnesses.”

Those guests included Sarah Paulson and partner Holland Taylor.

Elizabeth met Bruce - a composer who won an Academy Award for his work on Everything Everywhere All At Once – in 2017 when he was walking his dogs around their neighborhood in Silver Lake, Los Angeles and she was hosting a dog playdate.

“We owe our dogs everything!” Elizabeth joked.

Five years later, Bruce proposed to Elizabeth while on vacation in Italy, specifically at Elizabeth‘s “favorite place in the world” Hotel Il San Pietro di Positano.

For their wedding, Bruce enlisted a mandolin player and a guitarist to strum as she walked down the aisle.

“It was so beautiful that we stopped at the end of the aisle and had an impromptu first dance,” Elizabeth gushed. “I think it may have been the purest moment of happiness in my life.”

She continued, “It was the most intense experience. Something happened to us when we said the vows. It did change everything. I was trying not to cry the whole time except for when I was laughing.”

Congrats Elizabeth and Bruce!