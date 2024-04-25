'General Hospital' Surprise: Nicholas Alexander Chavez Not Returning as Spencer Amid Questions About Character's Fate

General Hospital fans are going to be devastated to learn that Nicholas Alexander Chavez is not coming back to the long-running soap opera series.

It was previously announced that Nicholas would be taking a temporary leave of absence from the series so that he could film the Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which is being executive produced by Ryan Murphy and his team. Nicholas is playing the lead role of Lyle in the highly-anticipated anthology series.

Nicholas‘ final episode of General Hospital aired on January 31 and there was a huge cliffhanger.

Spencer (played by Nicholas), Trina, and Esme were all on a private yacht during a Parisian getaway, during which Spencer expressed his love for Trina and told her that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her. Esme decided to ruin everything by setting the boat on a new course and cutting off all means of communication. A fight broke out between Spencer, Trina, and Esme, which ended with Spencer and Esme both falling off the ship.

So, what’s going to happen to the character in the future?

Most fans assumed that Spencer is alive because Nicholas was slated to return to the series, but now it’s being reported by TVLine that he will not be back.

“Chavez’ indefinite departure was hinted at in late March when, as eagle-eyed GH fans noticed, his name abruptly disappeared from the show’s closing credits,” the outlet reported.

Of course, there are always actors being recast on soap operas, so another actor could come in as Spencer if the writers decide to continue his storyline!

There have been a bunch of casting changes already in 2024.

