General Hospital's Nicolas Bechtel & Ryan Paevey Explain Why They Both Left the Show Years Ago

Two actors who left General Hospital years ago are opening up about what led to their exits from the long-running soap opera series.

And it seems it has to do with the fans and the negativity that some of them bring to the fandom.

Nicolas Bechtel played Spencer Cassadine back in 2013 and then returned for a guest appearance in 2020. His role was recast a year later.

Ryan Paevey played the role of Nathan West from 2013 to 2018, when the actor decided to leave the show. The character was killed off.

So, what did they have to say about General Hospital and the fans?

Nicolas tweeted in late March 2024, “just here to clarify a few things I’ve read in the last few hours. I’m 19 and 6’1, I’m headed to college in the Fall and I fully understand that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and I’m ok with that. Let’s focus on keeping being healthy and productive. Best, Nic.”

A fan asked if his message was referring to something going on in the “GH” fandom.

Nicolas replied, “Actually, I follow the hashtag #gh and all the negativity attached to it is really sad. Actors, writers and producers do read things on social media and it’s very disheartening.”

Ryan saw the tweets and weighed in.

“It’s why i bowed out years ago. Soap Twitter was one of the most caustic online environments I’ve ever experienced…droves of armchair judges with no ability or experience standing in judgement of people out there working hard to entertain. Don’t miss it at all,” Ryan said.

Ryan is ready to take a break from Hollywood completely at the moment.

There have been a lot of changes to the General Hospital cast so far in 2024.