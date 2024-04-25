New Formula 1 Streaming Channel Coming Out Ahead of Upcoming Miami Grand Prix, Details Revealed!

A brand new F1 channel is launching for US fans!

Formula 1 is a growing sport in the US and they will be debuting a new streaming option for those located in the country, where three Grands Prix take place.

Keep reading to find out more…

The “Formula 1 Channel” will launch on leading services such as Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Freevee and Pluto TV ahead of next week’s Miami Grand Prix in Florida.

The free, ad-supported streaming channel will show F1, F2, F3 and F1 Academy race replays and highlights, as well as full reruns of classic races and popular documentaries.

Fans will be able to watch “pre-scheduled programming 24/7, with race replays, detailed highlights, and expert analysis from the current F1, F2, F3 and F1 ACADEMY seasons added to the schedule five days after each event.”

“The ‘Formula 1 Channel’ is the latest development by F1 designed to further evolve and elevate our content experience for fans,” Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights and Content Creation at Formula 1, shared in a statement. “This service caters to the diverse viewing habits of our USA fanbase and serves as a great entry point for new fans into the sport, through strong curated programming which aims to showcase the drama of F1.”

He continues, “Together with C15 Studio, we hope to develop the Formula 1 Channel into an industry leading product, that serves alongside our existing live broadcast offering with ESPN and F1 TV, to give fans a truly comprehensive F1 experience 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

There are currently three Grands Prix on the schedule that will take place in the US – the Miami Grand Prix (May 3-5), the Pirelli United States Grand Prix in Austin (October 18-20) and the Las Vegas Grand Prix (November 21-23).

The “Formula 1 Channel” joins existing options in the US like live offerings from ESPN and F1 TV.

RELATED CONTENT:

- When Is the Next F1 Race? Remainder of 2024 Race Schedule Revealed!

- 2024 F1 Drivers Dating History – Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez & More Current Relationship Status Revealed!

- 11 Formula 1 Drivers’ Future Past 2024 Unknown, Team Shakeups Possible

- F1 & FIA Unveil 2025 Race Schedule, Will Kick Off 24-Race Season in Australia