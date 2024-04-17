When Is the Next F1 Race? Remainder of 2024 Race Schedule Revealed!
The 2024 Formula 1 race season is heating up!
There have already been four Formula 1 races so far this year, and there has been plenty of action on the various tracks.
This year has seen three-time world champ Max Verstappen retire early on in a race, multiple crashes and a team that had only one car in a race.
While Max didn’t make it to the podium in Australia, he still remains the No 1 driver in this year’s standings, followed by teammate Sergio Perez, then Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
If you missed it, there are several driver shakeups possible at the end of this year!
While fans await the next race of the season, we’re taking a look at the full schedule of the remaining 20 races, which are spread out across the world.
Check out the Formula 1 2024 schedule inside…
See the full, upcoming F1 schedule below…
April 19-21 China Grand Prix at Shanghai
May 3-5 Miami Grand Prix at Miami
May 17-19 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola
May 24-26 Monaco Grand Prix at Monaco
June 7-9 Canada Grand Prix at Montreal
June 21-23 Spain Grand Prix at Barcelona
June 28-30 Austria Grand Prix at Spielberg
July 5-7 United Kingdom Grand Prix at Silverstone
July 19-21 Hungary Grand Prix at Budapest
July 26-28 Belgium Grand Prix at Spa
August 23-25 Netherlands Grand Prix at Zandvoort
August 30 – September 1 Italy Grand Prix at Monza
September 13-15 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku
September 20-22 Singapore Grand Prix at Singapore
October 18-20 USA Grand Prix at Austin
October 25-27 Mexico Grand Prix at Mexico City
November 1-3 Brazil Grand Prix at Sao Paulo
November 21-23 Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas
November 29 – December 1 Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail
December 6-8 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina
