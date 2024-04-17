Rapper GloRilla Arrested for Suspected DUI, Details Revealed

Rapper GloRilla was arrested for a suspected DUI this week in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

The 24-year-old “Wanna Be” hitmaker was reportedly taken in by the local police on Tuesday morning (April 16). Details about the arrest have been revealed.

Keep reading to find out more…

TMZ broke the news about GloRilla‘s arrest, reporting that police stopped her around 4am after she allegedly pulled a U-turn at a red light.

The rapper reportedly didn’t deny that she had been drinking but said that she was fine to drive. According to the outlet, police on the scene performed multiple field sobriety tests, which she seemingly struggled with.

She refused a breathalyzer test on the scene.

GloRilla was taken in by the officer, and someone had to pick up her car for her. She was released on bond that same day.

It is not yet clear if GloRilla faces any charges as a result of the arrest. She has not yet commented on the situation.