CBS Officially Orders Black Soap Opera 'The Gates' to Series, Premiere Month Revealed

It’s official – The Gates is coming to CBS!

The network’s first Black soap opera in 35 years has been ordered to series, and is set to debut in January 2025.

News of the new series was first revealed at the beginning of march, as a joint venture between CBS Studios and the NAACP.

The Gates will follow the lives of a wealthy Black family in a posh, gated community.

Additional details, the specific time period and the exact launch date will be announced at a later date.

Michele Val Jean, who has won multiple Daytime Emmys and written over 2,000 episodes of daytime dramas, will serve as writer and showrunner on the upcoming new series.

She will also executive produce alongside Sheila Ducksworth, Leon Russell, Derrick Johnson and Kimberly Doebereiner.

After news that the show was in development, there was a report that suggested the new series could take the time slot currently held by talk show The Talk.

Last week, it was announced that The Talk had been renewed for a 15th and final season, and it is set to end in December.

