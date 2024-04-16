Apr 16, 2024 at 2:00 pm
CBS Renews 13 TV Shows in 2024, 4 Series Still Awaiting Cancellation/Renewal Decisions
There have been some major announcements to the CBS renewal and cancellation slate for the 2024 TV season.
The network decided to renew so many of their hits recently, and we’re here with the latest updates. Unfortunately, we’re still awaiting word on 4 shows.
Keep reading to find out CBS’ full 2024 renewal and cancellation slate so far…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS Posted to: CBS, EG, Extended, Slideshow, Television